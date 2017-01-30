First Jay Z, now the Grammys, who will Kanye West turn on next?

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Women are marching in the streets for equal rights, immigrants are banned from our country, and Kanye West is boycotting the Grammys. What is the world coming to?!

Apparently, as reported by Us Weekly, West got his panties in a bunch because Frank Ocean's album Blonde wasn't nominated this year.

In a rant during his Oakland, Calif. concert on Oct. 22, West explained, "The album I listened to the most this year is Frank Ocean's album. I'll tell you this right now: If his album is not nominated in no categories, I'm not showing up to the Grammys. As artists, we've got to come together to fight the bulls--t."

Ocean is also reportedly upset and TMZ said Ocean thinks the Grammys don't "represent young, black artists."

West clearly agrees. It's a move that mirrors last year's efforts to boycott the Oscars, but this time the considerations are a little different. It turns out, Ocean's label didn't submit either of his albums, which were released in 2016, for consideration for awards, which means it isn't the Grammys' fault Ocean wasn't nominated. It sounds like Ocean needs to talk to his representation.

Ocean previously won two Grammys in 2013.

Now, I wouldn't blame West if he spoke out and said his decision to go was purely based on the fact that he's had a crazy couple of months. Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery, coupled with West's health issues and hospitalization, means West more than deserves some downtime.

In fact, a source told Us Weekly, "He is taking some personal time at the top of this year to just chill and decompress."

Now that is a reason to skip the Grammys I can get behind.

Do you believe West is boycotting the Grammys for Frank Ocean or does he just want to avoid the spotlight right now?