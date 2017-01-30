Sister Wives' Meri Brown has a new focus post-catfishing scandal

Image: TLC

Meri Brown is working on getting back to normalcy in her life after her catfishing scandal, which drew so much of the family's focus over the past year.

But in 2017, she's clearly moving on and so should the rest of us.

Not only is Meri working on her relationship with husband Kody Brown through counseling, but she is also working on her individual happiness. She has launched her own business, a pop-up clothing boutique called LuLaRoe.

The LuLaRoe business model is similar to that of Mary Kay, in that individuals can become their own retailers and sell at their convenience. The products are sold through in-home boutiques and through online outlets retailers establish themselves.

Meri has set up a Facebook page for her retail sales and has already garnered over 15,000 members. No surprise, given her Sister Wives' fame.

Thanks to LuLaRoe it also looks like Meri has found a version of sisterhood outside of her Sister Wives. (Though she's still keeping those ladies close too.)

"I am blessed and so happy to be on this #LuLaRoe journey with @lularoemaile and so many other fabulous women who only want to bless and build others up," Meri wrote on her Instagram.

Meri might have a problem with her business model though... It looks like she might wear more of the clothes then she sells! I kid... I kid... kind of.

