/

Paris Jackson Is Ready To Follow in The Footsteps of her Superstar Dad

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Paris Jackson has already done more in 2017 than most people twice her age

Since Michael Jackson's death, his daughter Paris Jackson has been keeping the family name alive by letting her voice be heard online. She spoke out against bullying. She successfully stopped the controversial airing of an Urban Myth's episode about her father with the help of fans. And she is in discussions to star in Lee Daniels' upcoming Fox television show, Star.

More: Paris Jackson's trip to Neverland Ranch has created quite a buzz

And that's just in the last few months.

Now, Paris is taking that presence up a notch with some big plans in 2017.

Paris has reportedly teamed up with Rod Stewart's longtime manager Arnold Stiefel to help develop and guide her professional career, Page Six reports.

More: What the heck? We can't believe people still think Michael Jackson is alive

Though Paris does reportedly play music and write her own songs, she isn't interested in a recording contract just yet. However, according to Page Six, Paris is more interested in modeling and acting.

"I've had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time," Paris said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "Plenty of people think I'm ugly, and plenty of people don't. But there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer's telling me – and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it's selfish."

More: Paris Jackson thinks her mom is a major badass for the way she's battling cancer

It would seem that Paris would have future plans to launch a singing career, though, since you wouldn't sign with Steifel without some plans for a big musical career. Maybe she's hoping that the gig with Lee Daniels' Star, if it comes through, will be a good catalyst for her in the upcoming year. Maybe she's hoping to become more comfortable in her skin through modeling and acting before taking that vulnerable leap.

Either way, something tells me there are big things in store for her.

Do you think Paris Jackson will eventually follow in her father's footsteps with a singing career?

Paris Jackson has already done more in 2017 than most people twice her age
Image: Paris Jackson/Instagram
