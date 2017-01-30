Ed Sheeran is now ruined thanks to his new song

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

We really need to talk about Ed Sheeran, you guys.

Ed Sheeran wrote "Thinking Out Loud," which is the undisputed greatest love song of all time. Anyone who thinks otherwise can fight me.

Ed Sheeran is a sweet, sweet ginger who sings about what's inside a girl: her heart, her soul, her mind.

His new song is none of that. In fact, it is terrible crap.

Despite the fact that it has the most annoyingly cliché pop music beat, it also features lyrics like, "I'm in love with the shape of you / We push and pull like a magnet do," and, "I'm in love with your body / Every day discovering something brand new / I'm in love with the shape of you." I really thought Ed Sheeran was better than reducing a woman to just her bod, but apparently not anymore.

And while the song is super-annoying, the video might be even worse:

In it, Sheeran is working out so hard like the frat bro he apparently is now, and fawning over a girl at the gym. Let's all say it together now: We women go to the gym to fucking work out, not to be ogled by dudes. And especially not to be ogled by dudes who are also singing about how they love our bodies and nothing else about us. The whole thing just has a really skeevy vibe to it.

Can someone start a petition or something for this? Bring back the old Ed Sheeran, please and thank you.

