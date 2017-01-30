Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Who Kidnapped Ed Sheeran's Sweet Ginger Charm & What Did They Do With It?

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Rene Rossignaud/WENN.com
Print

Ed Sheeran is now ruined thanks to his new song

We really need to talk about Ed Sheeran, you guys.

More: There's a secret story in Ed Sheeran's new music video

Ed Sheeran wrote "Thinking Out Loud," which is the undisputed greatest love song of all time. Anyone who thinks otherwise can fight me.

Ed Sheeran is a sweet, sweet ginger who sings about what's inside a girl: her heart, her soul, her mind.

His new song is none of that. In fact, it is terrible crap.

Despite the fact that it has the most annoyingly cliché pop music beat, it also features lyrics like, "I'm in love with the shape of you / We push and pull like a magnet do," and, "I'm in love with your body / Every day discovering something brand new / I'm in love with the shape of you." I really thought Ed Sheeran was better than reducing a woman to just her bod, but apparently not anymore.

More: Taylor Swift's birthday message to Ed Sheeran is #FriendshipGoals (PHOTO)

And while the song is super-annoying, the video might be even worse:

In it, Sheeran is working out so hard like the frat bro he apparently is now, and fawning over a girl at the gym. Let's all say it together now: We women go to the gym to fucking work out, not to be ogled by dudes. And especially not to be ogled by dudes who are also singing about how they love our bodies and nothing else about us. The whole thing just has a really skeevy vibe to it.

Can someone start a petition or something for this? Bring back the old Ed Sheeran, please and thank you.

More: 11 times A-list celebs (like Beyoncé!) helped their fans pop the big question

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Ed Sheeran is now ruined thanks to his new song
Image: Joe/WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Emma Stone & Viola Davis Exchanged a Cringeworthy Air Kiss at the SAG Awards
13 Times Celebs Condemned Donald Trump & His Muslim Ban Policy at the 2017 SAG Awards
13 Moments You Didn't See at the 2017 SAG Awards
These 31 Pantsuits & Gowns Won Us Over at the 2017 SAG Awards
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!