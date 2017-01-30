Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

VPR's Stassi Schroeder Defends Brittany's Mom Against Homophobia Rumors

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

VPR's Brittany Cartwright's mom is so sweet and these rumors about her being homophobic are stupid

Everyone who actually watches Vanderpump Rules is rolling their eyes hard enough to pull a muscle right now, because these rumors about Brittany Cartwright's mom being homophobic are just ridiculous.

More: Jax Taylor's girlfriend's parents are itching for them to get hitched

On last week's episode, we were all treated to seeing Sherri Cartwright on the show since she was in town visiting Brittany, and we should all be able to agree that the woman is an absolute delight. She knows how to put Jax Taylor in his place, which is fantastic because he needs it all the damn time. And she can hang with Lisa Vanderpump and all the other ladies from the show with no problem despite being from a farm in Kentucky, which is more than a far cry from the lives they all live in LA. LEAVE SHERRI ALONE.

VPR's Brittany Cartwright's mom is so sweet and these rumors about her being homophobic are stupid
Image: Giphy

During the episode, Tom Sandoval was roasting his buddy Jax, who has been dating Brittany for quite a while. And during the roast, he brought up those old rumors that Jax had a gay affair in Miami. After the group gave Jax some shit for the rumors (which I fully believe are true, for the record), Sherri mentioned that she was offended by the rumor and she wanted to talk to Jax about it when they got home.

Apparently, that part of the show received some (ahem) manipulative editing, because social media is going after Sherri for being homophobic, and the cast of the show is rushing to her defense. And obviously, because anyone with eyes can see that she's sweet and progressive and just a shining light of a person.

Apparently, the discussion (insert air-quotes here) between Sherri and Jax is going to continue on tonight's episode. I don't know about y'all, but I'm going to start tweeting my support for Mama Cartwright now.

More: Get ready to see Lisa Vanderpump finally put James Kennedy in his place

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

VPR's Brittany Cartwright's mom is so sweet and these rumors about her being homophobic are stupid
Image: Bravo
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Emma Stone & Viola Davis Exchanged a Cringeworthy Air Kiss at the SAG Awards
13 Times Celebs Condemned Donald Trump & His Muslim Ban Policy at the 2017 SAG Awards
13 Moments You Didn't See at the 2017 SAG Awards
These 31 Pantsuits & Gowns Won Us Over at the 2017 SAG Awards
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Robin Thicke Hit with Restraining Order in Custody Battle with Paula Patton
  2. 10 Funniest Tweets from Parents This Week
  3. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!