Brad Pitt's purging his home five houses of Angelina Jolie's things

Brad Pitt is finally starting his breakup purge — sources say he's getting all of Angelina Jolie's stuff out of the house his five houses, so it's gonna take a while.

Except he's not tossing everything — Radar Online reports that he's hanging on to anything that's "tasteful vintage" and can add to his personal collection of antiques.

"Brad doesn't need all of Angeline'a stuff — things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets — and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple," a source told the site. "He's keeping the antiques, watches and tasteful vintage items Angelina bought for him, but downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time."

That means he's stripping all the houses of furniture, photos and souvenirs that Jolie has collected from her travels all over the world. Who knows where it's even going, because Jolie's Malibu rental probably doesn't have room for five houses worth of her stuff.

Meanwhile, a source tells Radar that Pitt is using all the empty space in the complex to stock up on toys and entertainment for the six kids he shares with Jolie — 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. After the beginning of a messy custody battle, Pitt is clearly working overtime to win over the kids, who are living primarily with Jolie.

""Brad wants to make a house of fun. The trampolines are just the start of it," a source told Radar. "He's also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children's playground. They've been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it's not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids' hideaway."

