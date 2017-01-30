Sections
Brad Pitt Wants All Of Angelina Jolie's Stuff Gone – Unless It's 'Tasteful Vintage'

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Brad Pitt's purging his home five houses of Angelina Jolie's things

Brad Pitt is finally starting his breakup purge — sources say he's getting all of Angelina Jolie's stuff out of the house his five houses, so it's gonna take a while.

More: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's divorce gets some #WhitePeopleProblems

Except he's not tossing everythingRadar Online reports that he's hanging on to anything that's "tasteful vintage" and can add to his personal collection of antiques.

"Brad doesn't need all of Angeline'a stuff — things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets — and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple," a source told the site. "He's keeping the antiques, watches and tasteful vintage items Angelina bought for him, but downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time."

That means he's stripping all the houses of furniture, photos and souvenirs that Jolie has collected from her travels all over the world. Who knows where it's even going, because Jolie's Malibu rental probably doesn't have room for five houses worth of her stuff.

More: Kate Hudson's brother weighs in on the ridiculous Brad Pitt rumors

Meanwhile, a source tells Radar that Pitt is using all the empty space in the complex to stock up on toys and entertainment for the six kids he shares with Jolie — 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. After the beginning of a messy custody battle, Pitt is clearly working overtime to win over the kids, who are living primarily with Jolie.

""Brad wants to make a house of fun. The trampolines are just the start of it," a source told Radar. "He's also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children's playground. They've been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it's not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids' hideaway."

More: While Angelina Jolie seeks world domination, Brad Pitt delivers balloons

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Comments
