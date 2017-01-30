Mariah Carey took a page from Taylor Swift's book for guaranteed success for her latest ballad

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

We all have to go through bad breakups. But some of us are better than others at getting back at our shitty exes, like Mariah Carey, who not only rebounded with her super-hot backup dancer, but is also already releasing a song inspired by her breakup with Australian billionaire James Packer.

On Sunday's episode of Mariah's World, we get a sneak peek of Carey's new ballad, which is pretty much a fuck you letter to Packer in song form.

"Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through," she explained, going on to throw the subtlest of shade, adding, "And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?"

As the song puts it, "'Cause when you love someone, you just don’t treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t, I don’t."

Carey is obviously pretty excited about the new song (or she just wants to make damn sure it ends up in Packer's ears), so she teased in on Instagram too.

Meanwhile, Carey is still dating Bryan Tanaka, her backup dancer who, though he may not be a billionaire, is way hotter than Packer. That's how you win a breakup.

