The Hadids protested the immigration ban in NYC & defended their loved one in the process

The last Sunday of January 2017 was an intensely political one in the United States of America. While a great quantity of celebrities took time during the SAG Awards to voice their political concerns over recent immigration bans implemented by President Trump and his administration, other celebs were taking to the streets to voice their concerns over yet another problematic decree.

This time it was Gigi and Bella Hadid, who marched against the immigration ban, which was specifically aimed at a handful of Muslim countries and their citizens. The sisters- and models-in-arms proved that there are no excuses when it comes to voicing concern and that these political issues affect literally everyone, no matter how famous they may be.

There's no time for eye rolling: The Hadid's meant business on Sunday night. The sisters took to the streets of New York City on Sunday night to march with other protesters against the proposed immigration ban that was recently issued. Both young women appeared to be nothing less than fired the heck up. They appeared vivacious, loud and proud. They were marching in solidarity for a good cause, and sending the message that yes, even supermodels have political leanings. Basically, don't mess with the Hadids.

The New York City protests began earlier in the weekend but continued late into the evening on Sunday night. Both Gigi and Bella Hadid took the opportunity to make their voices heard, at one point holding a sign that said, "We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, and Jews," and the words were aligned in such a way to spell "Humans" vertically.

It's not difficult to understand why these young women would be protesting the immigration ban; it hits very close to home for them. Gigi Hadid is currently dating Zayn Malik, who is an English Muslim. Unfortunately, Malik has faced anti-Muslim discrimination in the past. While he is from the U.K., and thus not immediately affected by the immigration ban, his religious affiliations imply he could come under scrutiny.

Additionally, both Gigi and Bella Hadid (along with their brother, Anwar Hadid) are the children of two immigrants: Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid. Mohamed Hadid is a Jordanian-American of Palestinian origin, while Yolanda Hadid is Dutch-American. This immigration ban, it could be concluded, is deeply important in the eyes of the Hadid sisters in that they feel compelled to protest its existence. But more than that, it is heartening to see that they are getting vocal about their dislike of the ban, stepping away from social media and turning their feelings into actions.

So guys, I think it's fair to say that if the celebs you like are taking to the microphone and the streets to voice their concerns over recent problematic political issues, you can too. Even Kim Kardashian tweeted about the immigration ban. These issues are no longer off-limits to celebrities (although they never were) and thus, they are not off-limits to us.