Winona Ryder Was So Baffled by David Harbour's Powerful SAG Awards Speech

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Print

Winona Ryder had, hands down, the best facial expressions at the 2017 SAG awards

Winona Ryder clearly had an emotional night at the SAG Awards because we saw every single one of her feelings play out on her face.

When Stranger Things won the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, the awesomeness began.

While the kids of Stranger Things jumped around all over the place, unable to contain their excitement, Ryder was clearly shocked.

Winona Ryder had, hands down, the best facial expressions at the 2017 SAG awards
Image: Sag Awards

Then the cast gathered on stage and Ryder's co-star David Harbour gave his empowered speech.

"In light of all that is going on in the world today, it is difficult to celebrate the already-celebrated Stranger Things," Habour said.

Meanwhile, Ryder was all...

Winona Ryder had, hands down, the best facial expressions at the 2017 SAG awards
Image: SAG Awards

Habour continued, "But this award from you, who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe — like me — that great acting can change the world, is a call-to-arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and through our art, to battle against fear, self-centeredness and the exclusivity of a predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive."

Winona Ryder had, hands down, the best facial expressions at the 2017 SAG awards
Image: SAG Awards

"Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies. We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy what we have envisioned for ourselves and the marginalized. And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility!"

Winona Ryder had, hands down, the best facial expressions at the 2017 SAG awards
Image: SAG Awards

Let's just all agree that as powerful as Harbour's speech was, I'm so glad I got to end my night with Ryder's expressions.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Winona Ryder had, hands down, the best facial expressions at the 2017 SAG awards
Image: Kevork Djansezian/WireImage
