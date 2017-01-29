Ozzy Osbourne corrects sex addiction claims: He just got caught

Image: Andreas Hübner/Future Image/WENN.com

Ozzy Osboune has never been one to filter his words and, now that the cat's outta the bag about his sordid years of infidelity, he isn't afraid to share many details that we probably all wish we didn't know.

"I’m in a f–king rock band, aren’t I?" Osbourne said in a new interview with The Times. "There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I? It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an' all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don’t spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem. I don’t think I’m a f–king sex addict."

This clearly contradicts the announcement last year that Osbourne had a sex addiction problem.

Really, I don't know why we're discussing the terminology here, the man had sex. Lots of it. With women who were not, in fact, his wife. Call it whatever you want. Does he somehow think it sounds better if he terms it the rock star lifestyle versus a sex addiction? Either way, it's not generally seen as an awesome thing.

His mistress, Michelle Pugh, referred to the "sex addiction" term as a publicity tactic.

"He was my boyfriend for four years," Pugh said, according to People. "He was never a sex addict. That always read as a PR maneuver. I still love him. He treated me kindly. He has never spoken ill of me. Nor have I of him."

I think one thing we can all agree on: Osbourne is definitely his own person, which means he may change his mind about his bedroom shenanigans by tomorrow.

