Women, listen up: Mischa Barton reveals her scary encounter with date rape drug

All women know when you go out to a bar, you guard your drink. Celebrities are not immune.

Mischa Barton revealed that during her 31st birthday celebration on Wednesday night, someone slipped GHB into her drink.

"On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday," Barton said in the statement obtained by the Huffington Post. "While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours."

She added, "I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings."

TMZ reported Barton was exhibiting erratic behavior at her West Hollywood apartment early Thursday morning. Police responded to a disturbance at her residence and transported her to the hospital. At the time, there were fears for Barton's mental health, but those have clearly been assuaged thanks to Barton's statement.

Thank goodness Barton wasn't seriously injured as a result of the drug. Let's hope the perpetrator is caught. No word yet if the police are investigating the incident or if Barton has any clues about who may be responsible.

