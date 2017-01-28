Brown's first feature film role sees her returning to the world of mythical creatures

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

It official: Your fave breakout star (admit it, she's your fave) Millie Bobby Brown, will star in Godzilla: King of Monsters because hello, who else do you trust to battle crazy scary monsters? That's right, you don't trust anyone else because Brown is the only one who could save the planet. Better yet, I think it's great that Brown is being given more chances to showcase her badass combat skills, in whatever capacity that will be used in the Godzilla sequel. We must all bow down to Brown; she's got this.

Details are relatively thin on the ground in regards to the character that Brown will play or the exact plot of the sequel. What we do know, though, makes it sound incredibly exciting; with Brown in the lead role, something tells me this film is going to know our socks off. This biggest thing we know is that King of Monsters is the intended sequel to 2014's Godzilla reboot, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olson, and Bryan Cranston.

According to Complex, the Godzilla sequel will take place in the same universe as the first one and (bonus) the same universe as other Legendary/Warner Bros. monster movies on the studio slate, including Kong: Skull Island, which is due in theaters this summer. This connected universe means that there will be a bigger potential for monsters, mayhem, and maybe (hopefully) a whole lot more Brown coming in to save the day.

Brown's casting in one of the lead roles is definitely interesting, especially considering a film of this magnitude. It implies that King of Monsters could be told through a young girl's perspective — huge for a monster movie — and hopefully that this will actually confirm the chance for her to appear in future Godzilla films because who the heck is going to kill a child who is the lead role?

Unfortunately, King of Monsters won't hit theaters until 2019. Lucky for us, Brown will be back in Stranger Things Season 2 later in 2017, so we can get our fix of her greatness sooner rather than later.

