Hurt, best known to Millenials as Mr. Ollivander from the Harry Potter films, will be missed

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Euan Cherry/WENN.com

Print

Welp, it happened again. In the span of one week, we lost not one, not two, but a great many wonderful actors. In addition to the deaths of Mary Tyler Moore and French actress Emmanuelle Riva, famed British character actor John Hurt died at age 77 on Friday January 27. The actor, who may be best known to Millenials as Mr. Ollivander from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, was an incredibly talented actor by any measure.

More: J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter spinoff will be a trilogy

After nearly two years fighting against it, Hurt lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday night. He leaves behind an astounding body of work. No, really. With more than 200 acting credits in a career spanning 55 years, it may be fair to say Hurt was one of the most prolific actors of his generation.

More: Famed British actor Bob Hoskins dead at 71

Among Hurt's most famous roles are his work in Alien, V For Vendetta, The Elephant Man, and most recently, in the Oscar-nominated film Jackie. Hurt was a two-time Oscar nominee himself, for Best Actor in The Elephant Man and Best Supporting Actor in The Midnight Express. Hurt's tireless work ethic meant that he was popping up in films all over the place, that his truly creative and boundless spirit touched a great many intriguing and off-the-beaten-track projects. That's what made him such an exciting, memorable, and much-lauded actor.

The incredibly talented John Hurt had passed away. RIP and thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/X4ZuiSonyk — Dan Casey (@osteoferocious) January 28, 2017

More: 15 Harry Potter references in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

Hurt's body of work will outlive him, but in retrospect, that's a truly amazing thing. Hurt was a singularly great actor of great talent and thankfully, he left us many performances for us to remember him by. He will be missed.