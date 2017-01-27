Right now Gigi Hadid's probably sitting on her couch, sipping tea & staring at a glorious billboard of herself

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. She lives in Calgary, Canada with her four-year-old daughter and writes at ...

It's pretty good to be Gigi Hadid these days. She's young and beautiful, travels the world, and has hot, high-profile relationships with bedroom-eyed crooners.

The career she's built up is nothing to sneeze at, either.

Having walked in fashion shows for Versace, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and more, there's no doubt Hadid has made in in the modeling world. She was named 2016's International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council, and December 2016 marked her second year of walking in the Victorias Secret Fashion Show and the first year she walked wearing the trademark Victoria's Secret angel wings.

By all accounts, she's made it.

In case there was any lingering debate, however, this latest milestone proves it beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Hadid's NYC apartment in trendy NoHo, which I imagine to be somehow both comfortably bohemian and effortlessly elegant, now features a direct view of a several-stories-tall, two-part billboard plastered entirely with a picture of her.

Seriously.

Gigi Hadid's Neighboring Apartment Created in Her Own Image (PHOTO) #fashiontrendnyc https://t.co/SDhgYf6WQD — Fashiontrends.nyc (@fashiontrendnyc) January 27, 2017

The billboard, featuring Hadid wearing a leotard under a trench coat and doing a jaunty high step in over-the-knee suede boots, is part of her work with the shoe brand Stuart Weitzman, one of the many brands she's appeared in print campaigns for.

She previously collaborated with the designer to create the Gigi Boot, a badass, metallic-finish boot with a stacked heel described somewhat bewilderingly as a "hiking bootie".

Larger than life

If this was my apartment, which it never would be because it's probably worth eighteen million dollars and I have so very much less than that in the bank, I would stare at that damn billboard all day.

Here's how I imagine what's going down chez Gigi these days:

Every one of her pictures now features an "accidental" shot of the billboard in the background. When people point it out, she's all "Haha, whaaat? The billboard snuck in again? Gosh, sorry! It's just so big!"

She now takes all of her meetings in her living room directly facing the view of the billboard. She's rearranged her entire apartment to facilitate this. When she's feeling stumped or stressed, she sits looking into her own larger-than-life eyes for guidance.

Get it, girl

Some may call this kind of behavior vain, self-indulgent or excessive, but if you've hustled this hard to make it this far and you have a goddamn billboard of yourself outside of your the window of your New York City apartment that you probably paid for in cash, I say you've earned a little self-indulgence.

Gigi, I hope that you're sitting on your couch right now sipping tea, staring at that glorious billboard, and relishing every damn minute of your success.

You've earned it.

