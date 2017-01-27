The Voice is about to get so extra now that it has Celine Dion

Not forever! You can't have her forever. But we're going to lend her to you for a little while to help you get through this challenging time.

"Mon dieu!" You say, "Why are we being blessed with this beautiful chanteuse, fluent in French and English and the absolute definition of extra?"

Well, you have The Voice to thank for this tiny miracle.

Somehow, The Voice convinced the one and only Celine Claudette Marie Dion to appear on the show next season as Gwen Stefani's advisor.

First of all, let's just agree that Gwen Stefani's great but she is luckyyyy to have Celine Dion. And as an advisor, no less?! We should all be so lucky as to have Celine Dion advising us. Can you imagine?

She'd say things inspired by the lyrics of her award-winning songs like, "The whispers in the morning of lovers sleeping tight are rolling by like thunder now. As I look in your eyes, I hold on to your body and feel each move you make. Your voice is warm and tender, a love that I could not forsake."

And you will have no fucking clue what she's talking about because all you asked her was what you should order at Chipotle but it won't matter because you'll be crying and she'll be crying and then she'll envelop you in her weirdly toned arms and everything will be ok.