Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

Bradley Cooper Applauded For Doing What He Should During Irina Shayk's Pregnancy

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

We're not squeeling over Bradley Cooper's involvement with Irina Shay's pregnancy

You know that saying that goes, "A mother becomes a mother when she becomes pregnant, and a father becomes a father when he sees his baby for the first time?" They said it on Juno, so it must be true.

More: Irina Shayk's either wearing an engagement ring or trying to fool everyone

But not so much for Bradley Cooper, who, according to reports, is so stoked about his baby on the way that he's going with fianceé Irina Shayk to every single doctor appointment she has.

"Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her. They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can’t wait!" and insider told E! News. "Bradley been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well."

More: We're willing to bet Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk get married in 2017

Another source told Harper's Bazaar pretty much the same thing: "[Cooper] and Irina Shayk are expecting their first child together in May and so far, he’s reportedly been very hands on and supportive, including accompanying Shayk to the OB/GYN to monitor their baby’s development."

But hold up — why is everyone making such a big deal out of Cooper going to his fianceé's appointments, as if we shouldn't expect him to be there? He impregnated her, so why wouldn't he be participating in this whole growing-a-baby business?

We're not squeeling over Bradley Cooper's involvement with Irina Shay's pregnancy
Image: Giphy

Anyway.

E!'s source says everything is going well, and Shayk, who premiered her baby belly on the effing catwalk for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show like the badass that she is, is happy and healthy and enjoying her pregnancy. The source claimed that things are going so well, she's already looking forward to more kids in the future.

"She can’t wait to be a mom and would like more kids after this," the insider said.

More: 9 things to know about Irina Shayk, model and Bradley Cooper's girlfriend

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

We're not squeeling over Bradley Cooper's involvement with Irina Shay's pregnancy
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
We've barely started 2017 and have already lost 8 celebs
15 celebrity women who are 5 feet tall — or shorter
The Entire 'Beauty and the Beast' Live-Action Film Cast and Their Characters GIFs
'90s Cult Classics Are Coming Back to TV, Baby — 2017 is Their Big Year
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Mary Tyler Moore was more than a TV show's theme song — she was a feminist icon
  2. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
  3. Amazing Birth Image of the Year Reminds Us Why We're Done Having Babies
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!