Swift's 2017 is already so much sexier than yours thanks to "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

Is it getting hot in here? Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik dropped their "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video overnight and let me tell you, it may just be the sexiest thing to wake up to on a Friday morning. No, really. I dare you to try and watch the video and not get all kinds of goosebumps and chills in excitement.

This music video is, without question, one of Swift's sultriest to date, but I think that this video may be our official introduction to a new version of Swift altogether. In "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," we see Malik and Swift wandering separately in what appears to be the same hotel. They're pining for one another, looking very moody, and the sexual tension is so thick you could cut it with a knife. Swift is wearing a trench coat, lingerie, and a sparkly red lip. She's unhappy at a party, she's throwing stuff against a wall, and she just wants her body to be close to Malik's body because duh, who wouldn't want that. I feel your pain, Swift. I truly do.

To all of this sexy goodness, I say, "Hell. Yes." It's definitely an image change for Swift, but one that is very welcome. It could also be a sign of things to come for Swift in 2017, who is long overdue for new music and subsequently, a new phase in her career. I mean, if she can make the preview for a music video look this enticing and alluring, who knows what she's capable of in building the hype for a new album?

If the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" video is any proof, Swift is already having a sexier and cooler 2017 than you. But that's okay because it means we've probably been given the first of many gifts from Swift after a year of literally no new music. The pop diva kept a relatively low profile in 2016, with her romantic life and ongoing feud with Kanye Swift dominating the press. Her only live musical performance was at the 2016 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas; this music video is definitely a declaration that Swift is ready to get back in the limelight.

While there's been no confirmation from Swift or anyone connected to her that "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" will usher in a fresh crop of music, I like to stay optimistic. Fingers crossed, Swift is going to surprise us all in a few months time and really give us what we want: more music, more magic, more Swift. It can get kinda boring dissecting Swift's love life, right? Gimme the music, girl!

For now, I'm just going to have to satisfy my need for more Swift goodness by putting "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" on endless repeat. To be perfectly honest, there are worse ways to get my Swift fix. This'll do just fine.

