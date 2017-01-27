Scandal challenged the president to make a much-needed and new oath of office

Image: ABC

Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes has made it clear she is not a Donald Trump fan. Rhimes herself was an avid Hillary Clinton supporter so Season 6 of the show was obviously going to be political motivated in a very personal way for Rhimes.

The writing in the premiere did not disappoint, and its weight was most felt through a promise, a question, posed by Fitz. It's a promise I would love to hear Trump make because I have such heavy doubts of his ability to uphold the integrity of the office. Just as Fitz questions Cyrus' abilities in the Scandal premiere.

"I need you to promise me something," Fitz says, in a message that is clearly bigger than that scene, that moment, those actors. "I need you to make me a promise right here, right now. That you will uphold the legacy of Francisco Vargas. That you will be honorable, forthright, always put the country above all else. That you will be better than you are, than I was.

"I am handing you the most beautiful thing in the world. I am handing you America. Take care of it."

This oath is currently the battle cry of Americans. Take care of us, President Trump. Have honor, President Trump. Put the country before yourself, President Trump.

No matter what he swore on that Bible during Inauguration Day, it seems like these are promises Trump has yet to make to himself and to the country.

Unfortunately, the odds that he will even pay attention to the message of Scandal's Season 6 are slim, except to say that he thinks Rhimes is "overrated," as he referred to Meryl Streep. That's his strategy whenever he is challenged: Fling insults and act like nothing touches him.

But he doesn't need to listen for the message of Scandal to have impact. I am listening. The country is listening and, eventually, the tendrils of those cries for justice and honor will reach President Trump. If he has any sense, he will listen.

Did you think Cyrus is Scandal's Donald Trump?

