Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's divorce gets even more heated over their son

The divorce between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke just seems to be getting more and more intense over custody decisions about their 6-year-old son, Julian.

People confirmed via court documents today that Thicke has lost temporary custody of Julian and has been ordered to stay away from Julian and Patton until further decisions about custody can be made. This comes on the heels of domestic abuse accusations coming from both sides.

Court documents filed on Jan. 12 allege Patton "became concerned" over the last year about Thicke's "drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian.” Patton reportedly does not approve of Thicke's spanking discipline method, while Thicke claims he only discipline's with "light" spanking, nothing that would be grounds for abuse. Thicke claims this discipline method was previously approved by Patton during their marriage.

Patton is having none of it, adding that Thicke also got physical with her during their marriage. She reports that he punched and kicked her. He also recently stood outside of Patton's mother's house for two hours because he wanted to see his son.

Thicke's lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato told People, "The Court issued temporary orders today based solely on paperwork. The Department of Community & Family Services will be closing the physical abuse allegation against Robin as 'Unfounded,' but has added an emotional abuse allegation against Paula, which remains under investigation. We believe that DCFS sees the damage that Paula has done to Julian and will take appropriate action to protect him."

Meanwhile, a source close to the family said Julian doesn't feel safe in his father's presence.

"Julian has made it clear he does not feel safe in his father’s presence, a fact confirmed today by the Malibu Sheriff’s Department determination — with Mr. Thicke present — that the child needed to remain with his mother," the source explained.

Hopefully, for Julian's sake, the courts will be able to make the best decision regarding custody.

No word yet when Patton and Thicke are due back in court.

