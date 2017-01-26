Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are keeping the Hollywood marriage dream alive

Image: WENN.com

The day Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard get divorced (not saying it's gonna happen... but if it ever does) is the day celebrities should forever give up on marriage because there is no hope. Bell and Shepard are the best married couple in Hollywood because they know how to keep it real.

There was that time Shepard talked about their insane experience during the birth of their second child.

Then that time she had a sloth meltdown thanks to Shepard's birthday present.

Oh, and that time they made out with other people's spouses.

Happy holidays w/ a little California snow- and thanks to the super spouses for having the most joyful holiday party ever! @hiryanhansen @amyhansen31 @daxshepard A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:51pm PST

And now, there's a picture of Bell crying at her wedding while Shepard literally, literally, open-mouth laughs at her.

#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny. A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

#Goals.

There's no, "Ooooh, look how sexy we are on the red carpet together," pics. Even though they most certainly are (see the above picture if you need proof). There's no, "marriage is easy and our life is flawless because we're rich and famous." In fact, the couple admitted they are always in counseling together because, as Bell said, "You don't figure out how to cook without reading a recipe."

Bell and Shepard are the rare Hollywood stars you feel like you could grab a beer with and pee yourself from laughter rather than intimidation. (Side note, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt would also fall into this category, but that doesn't mean Bell and Shepard aren't a special breed of star.)

So about that beer...?

