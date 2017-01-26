Mary is thinking about working with the British Men of Letters on Supernatural & she really needs not to

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship — with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living...

Image: The CW

Print

Ever since Lady Toni Bevell first appeared at the end of Supernatural Season 11, fans knew the British Men of Letters would be up to no good. They've continued to prove just that throughout Season 12, but especially during Thursday's winter premiere.

More: Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos

First, allow us to reassure viewers that Sam and Dean are now safe and sound. They managed to escape the grasp of the Secret Service after being wrongfully accused of an assassination attempt on the president of the United States.

How the heck did they do it? Oh you know, by making a deal with Billie the reaper. While locked up, both Sam and Dean realized they would end up going crazy if they didn't find a way out. Actually, Dean even told Mary and Cas that being locked in a cell with no windows and zero communication (yes, even with Sam) was worse than being in hell. Well, that would be pretty bad, wouldn't it?

So Dean called out to Billie and the Winchesters made a deal with her. They realized the only way they would ever get out of that place would be by not breathing. Billie would allow them to die and then come back one more time. However, in exchange for resurrecting them (which she is strongly against), at midnight Billie would end up taking one of the Winchesters.

Eventually, Billie showed up, but before Sam or Dean could offer one of themselves up, Mary came forward. She is a Winchester, which Billie was going to accept with welcome arms. As Mary held a gun to her head and said "I love you" to her boys, Castiel jabbed an angel blade right through Billie.

More: Supernatural's [SPOILER] having a baby isn't something to celebrate

This deal Sam and Dean made was a blood pact and Billie said if it was broken it would have "consequences on a cosmic scale." Who knows if Cas killing her truly breaks the deal, but at least all three Winchesters are still alive and kicking. Like fans, Cas can't live without any of them. As he said in a heartfelt and emotional speech, "This sad doomed little world, it needs you. It needs every last Winchester it can get." Damn straight.

So all is good, right? Unfortunately, not, because Mary was shown at the episode's end contemplating working with Mick from the British Men of Letters.

Granted, Mick and Mr. Ketch helped Mary and Cas find Sam and Dean, but they take hunting to a whole new level. Let's just say that after Sam and Dean escaped the government agents and soldiers, Mr. Ketch went back and murdered them all. Obviously, that keeps things nice and tidy.

Sam and Dean would never do that, so to hear that Mary is at least willing to listen to Mick's proposal of why the British Men of Letters are worthy hunters gives us such a bad feeling. She needs to avoid them at all costs. She doesn't know of Mr. Ketch's bloody ways, but Mary better realize fast that they are not good people.

Here's hoping this is just Mary's way of infiltrating the London chapter of the Men of Letters to get more information and to keep tabs on them. Now that's the Mary Winchester we know and love. If not, keep those fingers crossed that Mary does not fall for Mick's persuasive speech.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

More: Supernatural really needs to put Lucifer back in the cage or bring back Mark Pellegrino

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.