All the Times We Wished Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Were a Couple IRL

Sarah Long

by

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

Image: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Belvedere
In our dream world, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are a real-life couplem (sorry not sorry, Andrew Garfield)

At night when we lay our heads down, a whole dreamworld unfolds. A universe in which Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone don't just whisper sweet nothings to each other's ears on the big screen, but in their own personal lives, too.

Seriously though, we really wish Stoneling could be a real thing. Yes, we know Gosling is very happy with Eva Mendes (and they're an adorable couple), but it's hard not to ship two people who can publicly share a moment like this:

In our dream world, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are a real-life couplem (sorry not sorry, Andrew Garfield)
Image: WENN

As if you needed even more evidence that Gosling and Stone are the perfect couple, here are all the times that have us wishing they could be together for reals.

When they couldn't stop cracking up of that scene from Crazy, Stupid, Love

In our dream world, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are a real-life couplem (sorry not sorry, Andrew Garfield)
Image: Ryans-Gosling/Tumblr

In our dream world, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are a real-life couplem (sorry not sorry, Andrew Garfield)
Image: Ryans-Gosling/Tumblr

In our dream world, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are a real-life couplem (sorry not sorry, Andrew Garfield)
Image: Ryans-Gosling/Tumblr

In our dream world, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are a real-life couplem (sorry not sorry, Andrew Garfield)
Image: Ryans-Gosling/Tumblr

In our dream world, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are a real-life couplem (sorry not sorry, Andrew Garfield)
Image: Ryans-Gosling/Tumblr
In our dream world, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are a real-life couplem (sorry not sorry, Andrew Garfield)
Image: Ryans-Gosling/Tumblr

