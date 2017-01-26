Someone tell Wendy Williams it's not 'cute' to degrade other women's beliefs

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Apparently Wendy Williams is now the person who gets to decide everyone's race, regardless of things like their own heritage.

On her show, Williams mocked Paris Jackson, who covers this month's issue of Rolling Stone, for saying she's black.

"By the way, she considers herself black, period. She’s not going to address this again. She was raised black. Her father would constantly remind her of what it means to be black and proud and so don’t ask her again," Williams said. "I get that she considers herself black and everything, but I'm just talking about the visual because you know … black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It’s what they see."

That's fine — that's just her opinion. But then she had to get all condescending about it, adding, "But that’s cute, and good for her."

Um, Wendy? Her father is one of the most famous and iconic black singer of all time? Pretty sure that means Jackson can identify as a woman of color, and nobody should be able to tell her if that's right or wrong.

In the magazine, Jackson described how she came to the decision to consider herself black, even though her mother, Debbie Rowe, is white.

"I consider myself black," she said, adding that her father "would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me."

