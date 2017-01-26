Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

4 Clues Shonda Rhimes Is Ready to Take Over Primetime With Her Own Network

Caroline Goddard

by

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

View Profile
Image: Nikki Nelson/WENN.com
Print

Shonda Rhimes is planning something big

Industry buzz is pegging a huge announcement from Shonda Rhimes soon, and we think she may be positioning herself to become a TV mogul on par with Oprah.

Rhimes has created and/or branded some of the biggest shows on television in the last decade: Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, etc. But there are some big signs that she's no longer content to sell her life's work off, and we think she may be planning to make Shondaland her very own OWN.

More: Shonda Rhimes says motherhood isn't a job: Is she right?

Here are some clues we're picking up on.

1. She obviously is working on something

She hasn't dropped a show she created and wrote herself since the 2012 premiere of Scandal. This is highly unusual for Rhimes. "She's definitely planning something," one longtime producer told TVLine. "And my guess is it involves having ownership of her shows."

2. She hired a slew of new people

Shondaland recently created a ton of new positions. A Head of Production (Sara Fischer), a Director of Branding (Sandie Bailey), a VP of Marketing and Communication (Kristen Andersen) and a VP of Strategy and Development (Chris DiIorio) are all on the payroll now.

3. She dropped a major hint on her website

Rhimes just created a viewer database on Shondaland.com and hinted that the site would soon host original content. It could be that she plans a lifestyle web destination to complement a new streaming service. "She's taking her brand to the next level — beyond just one night of programming on ABC," one longtime exec told TVLine.

4. She'll be free to do it soon

Her ABC contract expires in a little over a year. As of May 2018, Rhimes will be free of the confines of ABC to create content for whomever she wants — including a platform of her own.

All signs point to Rimes positioning herself as the next multi-platform media mogul! We'll sign on, how about you?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Shonda Rhimes is planning something big
Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
The Entire 'Beauty and the Beast' Live-Action Film Cast and Their Characters GIFs
'90s cult classics are coming back to TV, baby — 2017 is their big year
The Hidden Gems in 'Brave,' 'Up' and Other Disney-Pixar Films
Who killed Wes on 'HTGAWM'? (ranked from least likely to most likely)
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Mary Tyler Moore was more than a TV show's theme song — she was a feminist icon
  2. Best apps for reproductive health now that we're basically on our own
  3. Amazing Birth Image of the Year Reminds Us Why We're Done Having Babies
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!