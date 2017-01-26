The Duggars threw a party for their tutor's convicted sex offender fiancé

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: TLC

Ever since the first big Duggar sex scandal, when the family's eldest son Josh admitted to molesting young girls, including some of his sisters, the family has been as public as it used to be.

Sure, Jill and Jessa got their spinoff series, but compared to the Duggars' glory days, they're just not seen the same way they used to be.

That can only be a good thing, because the Duggar family just threw an engagement party for their live-in tutor and her convicted sex offender fiancé.

The Duggars' tutor, 31-year-old Tabitha Paine, just got engaged to 46-year-old Timothy Robertson, who was convicted of anally raping his roommate in 1999. Court documents say that Robertson walked into his roommate's room, where she "was laying face down on her bed, placed himself on top of her and made penis penetration into her anus without her consent." Robertson was convicted of third degree criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to three years in prison. A judge, however, suspended his prison sentence, instead ordering him to a year of probation and a spot on the sex offender registry.

Robertson, however, has always maintained his innocence, and in 2008, he was pardoned for his crime and removed from the registry.

"I was given advice from a very good attorney to take a plea bargain which would put me on a registry for sex offenders. I was afraid of prison so I took his advice. I never spent one day in jail but had a record," Robertson wrote on Facebook, where he told his side of the story.

He continued to say that in 2003, "God began to deal with me about my eternal soul," and after years of "drinking, drugs and partying," he started to go to church.

Five people from his church and his pastor wrote character letters to the judge who eventually pardoned Robertson. When asked about the scandal, he told In Touch, "I love my fiancée. And I think the Duggars are a fabulous family. That’s all I need to put out there."

