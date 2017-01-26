Mary Tyler Moore wasn't just a pretty face & that's how we should remember her

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: WENN.com

Print

In remembering one of the greats, I think it's necessary that we take a moment to unpack just how we're remembering her. I'm talking about, of course, Mary Tyler Moore, who died at age 80 on Wednesday, January 26. Moore is being remembered and honored primarily for her contributions to television and to feminist portrayals of women in the media. This is, as you might expect, laudatory and entirely accurate.

More: Mary Tyler Moore and I both made it on our own

Moore was an innovator. She has been cited as a woman who inspired other women, who was eternally optimistic, and a person to whom we could look for guidance. But it seems that the one thing people are choosing to cite when they honor her — in articles, tweets, Instagrams, you name it — is an incredibly pithy phrase that she didn't even say nor would be an accurate representation of Moore.

Who can turn the world on with her smile?

Who can take a nothing day, and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile...RIP #MaryTylerMoore — Dianne Reeves (@DianneReeves1) January 26, 2017

"Who turns the world on with her smile?" is one of the opening lyrics to the theme song "Love Is All Around" from The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The song itself is relatively problematic because it reduces a show about a single working woman focused on her career to a song about a woman bolstered by the constancy and universality of love. It was antithetical to the show's actual plot line and now, it feels a bit too outdated.

But that lyric has been transformed into "She turned the world on with her smile" in headlines and captions in the hours following Moore's passing. Somehow, we're unconsciously keeping an outdated, sexist, reductive sentiment alive, well, and in association with a woman who worked to defeat that trend. The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Moore herself made for some of the most feminist television programming of the 1970s; can't we think of a more accurate way to honor her?

More: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee had the perfect tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

Moore tackled the wage gap on her show, was one of the first women to wear pants on television (so much so that the Dick Van Dyke Show producers wanted to limit how often she did it), she played against type, she spoke about her alcoholism and effectively chipped away at her "good girl" image (which only makes her more empowering, honest, and relatable to women).

Let's not forget that she played a single woman on television. No previous divorces. No messy break-ups. No children. On her own television show, Moore simply played a single woman dedicated to her career. Airing at a time when the Second Wave of feminism was sweeping the nation, Moore made sure to transfer those feminist values to her show.

mary tyler moore was the 1st woman on a sitcom to wear pants. sponsors were so mad, writers limited her to "one pants scene per episode." pic.twitter.com/3Lpvn3tUNc — meddlesome as always (@nicolecieux) January 25, 2017

So perhaps it's a bit easier now to see why reducing a woman down to a physical attribute as a way to pay tribute to her literally monumental legacy can be a bit irksome. Yes, Moore was a beautiful woman. But is that all? Is she really just a smiling gal, tossing her beret up into that air as she stands on a busy New York City street corner? Not at all.

More: Mary Tyler Moore's legacy is one of love and living a happy, imperfect life

So, I'm going to whip up a few captions for you right now that you can use when paying your respects to Moore going forward. They'll audience-friendly and accurately describe her, not just her smile.

Mary Tyler Moore, eternal pants-wearer, will be missed.

Mary Tyler Moore, fictional single woman and real life badass, will forever be an icon to me.

Who can turn the world on with her tireless work ethic and devotion to charitable causes? Mary Tyler Moore.

If you think I'm not gonna fight to close the wage gap in Mary Tyler Moore's honor, you're dead wrong, my dude.

And now, if you'll excuse me, I think a binge-watch of The Mary Tyler Moore Show is in order.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.