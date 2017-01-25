Sections
Search results for:
/

If the White House gets "boring," KellyAnne Conway could join Real Housewives

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: NBC/WENN.com
Print

The White House and reality TV are truly interchangeable now – KellyAnne Conway's wanted for Real Housewives

You know your country's political system is falling in the toilet when Andy Cohen compares it to Real Housewives and instead of scoffing or even laughing the thought that crosses your mind is Huh, ya, that kind of makes sense.

I don't know whether to laugh or crawl under my bed and hide for the next four years.

More: Kellyanne Conway suggests that moms shouldn’t work in the White House

While Donald Trump has gone from reality TV to president, KellyAnne Conway can look forward to a long and illustrious career on the Real Housewives if she ever wants to retire from her senior adviser position.

Cohen gave Conway an open invitation to join the Bravo franchise if she ever chooses to give up politics. Does this mean the Real Housewives of D.C. might be coming back strong?

"I’ve been saying for a year — I was calling all the debates 'Housewives reunions,' because they were," Cohen said. "The parallels to the Housewives and a lot of things that happened during the election, there are so many."

More: Samantha Bee is spot on with her Kellyanne Conway and Cersei Lannister comparison

Conway would make the perfect housewife. In fact, she'd put some of these housewives to shame with her behavior. After all, Conway did punch a guy in the face, and she did suggest that mom's have no place in the White House. She's very outspoken about her opinions, even when knowledgable people are presenting her with clear evidence of facts suggesting the opposite.

Yup, sounds like a housewife to me.

The sad reality is... She's not. Not yet, at least.

More: Kellyanne Conway punched a guy in the face — not once, not twice, but three times

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: CBS/WENN

Comments
