Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce is turning into an episode of the Real Housewives

The saga of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce continues over their kids, and it's starting to sound like something from Real Housewives.

The newest argument: Where, oh where, should Pitt and Jolie send their children to school?

According to In Touch Weekly, Angelina doesn't want to forsake her globetrotting lifestyle so her kids can have a stable home environment. She likes the free-flowing globalism. Pitt, on the other hand, is ready to have a home base in Los Angeles, but Jolie is reportedly having none of it.

A source told the outlet, "The kids’ therapists agree that it’s in their interests to live in one place instead of moving all over the world. And they also agree with Brad that the kids should go to regular school because they are missing out on important development in their lives. They don’t have friends, and their entire world is the family, which just isn’t healthy."

The source added, "[Brad] and his team are currently scouting out the best private schools in the LA area, and he wants to involve Angie in the process. He is hoping she will come around. But if she doesn’t, their entire custody battle will play out in family court."

What did the kids do before this? Romper reports the kids initially attended a French school called Lycée Français, which has international campuses, so they could easily slip into a routine no matter where they were traveling. That apparently got to be too much for the kids, though, so they are now homeschooled by a team of international teachers.

With the kids getting older, however, it makes sense for the Pitt-Jolie plan to firm up a strategy for the future. It just doesn't sound like they're going to be able to do it without help from the courts.

