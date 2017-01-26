Sections
Scarlett Johansson's getting divorced – but what about the gourment popcorn store?!

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com
A divorce settlement is underway for Scarlett Johannson and her soon-to-be ex-hubby of 2 years

In a time when celebrity custody battles are long and bitter, we have just one question following the news of Scarlett Johannson's divorce from her French husband of 2 years, Romain Dauriac: Who will get custody of the gourmet popcorn shop?

More: Here's an essential roundup of Scarlett Johansson's best musical performances

ScarJo and Dauriac opened Yummy Pop, their fancy popcorn store, in Paris late last year. They sell bags of both sweet and savory snacks, with flavors like maple, chocolate strawberry, olive oil and Parmesan —basically, this is the Mecca of the world's most underrated snack.

More: John Travolta, Scarlett Johansson got weirdly intimate at the Oscars (PHOTO)

Considering that a source told People magazine that Johannson and Dauriac split up last summer, and Yummy Pop didn't open until October, it seems like they might be keeping their mid-divorce shit together enough to keep the business going so far. Even though they had reportedly been separated for months already, the last time they were photographed together was at Yummy Pop's grand opening.

Then again, Johannson was still wearing her wedding ring when she was seen at an event just last month. The first time she was seen without it was at last weekend's Women's March. It's entirely possible that that source doesn't know anything and the split actually happened more recently, and if so, what's going to happen to Yummy Pop?!

Then there's the worst-case scenario: The strain of running an extremely popular, genius popcorn store together is actually what caused ScarJo and her hubby to call it quits on their marriage. In that case, things don't bode well for Yummy Pop's future. Insert all the crying emojis here.

More: Anime fans are fuming over Scarlett Johansson's whitewashed new role

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Getty Images
