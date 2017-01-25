Lindsey Sterling mourns her father's death on Instagram

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

YouTube star and world-renowned violinist Lindsey Stirling announced the death of her father, Stephen, in a touching post to her social media accounts.

On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Stirling shared a sweet photo of herself as a little girl sitting on her dad's lap along with the message, "My dad passed away early this morning. There is nothing to say that could express my gratitude for this amazing, selfless man. But I love you daddy. I’m the woman I am today because of you."

My dad passed away early this morning. There is nothing to say that could express my gratitude for this amazing, selfless man. pic.twitter.com/JxEERgo7kD — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) January 25, 2017

Stirling's father, a well-known religious author, had been battling cancer for some time. He documented his battle on his website and his Facebook page, and Stirling also posted occasional updates about her father's battle.

My dad just started cancer treatments this week. If you want to support him plzbuy his book https://t.co/bow39Qwlzt pic.twitter.com/kN0d0SohbV — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) December 22, 2015

Stephen J. Stirling's most recent post on his Facebook page, a heartbreaking goodbye to his fans, indicated that his death wasn't a surprise.

"#GardenoftheGods and #PersonaNonGrata are parables of renewal: renewal of faith, renewal of life, renewal of love, and triumph despite immeasurable odds," he wrote. "I want to bear my testimony that I am so eternally grateful for my Savior Jesus Christ, who made the impossible possible. I cherish the people the Lord has given me to love and I treasure the knowledge that life's adventures have given me. As I prepare to write the next chapter of my life, I am not afraid. God be with you 'til we meet again."

His final post was written on Sunday. He died Tuesday.

