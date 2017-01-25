Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Lindsey Stirling posts throwback picture to commemorate her father's death

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com
Print

Lindsey Sterling mourns her father's death on Instagram

YouTube star and world-renowned violinist Lindsey Stirling announced the death of her father, Stephen, in a touching post to her social media accounts.

More: YouTube star Lindsey Stirling reveals her secret battle

On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Stirling shared a sweet photo of herself as a little girl sitting on her dad's lap along with the message, "My dad passed away early this morning. There is nothing to say that could express my gratitude for this amazing, selfless man. But I love you daddy. I’m the woman I am today because of you."

Stirling's father, a well-known religious author, had been battling cancer for some time. He documented his battle on his website and his Facebook page, and Stirling also posted occasional updates about her father's battle.

Stephen J. Stirling's most recent post on his Facebook page, a heartbreaking goodbye to his fans, indicated that his death wasn't a surprise.

"#GardenoftheGods and #PersonaNonGrata are parables of renewal: renewal of faith, renewal of life, renewal of love, and triumph despite immeasurable odds," he wrote. "I want to bear my testimony that I am so eternally grateful for my Savior Jesus Christ, who made the impossible possible. I cherish the people the Lord has given me to love and I treasure the knowledge that life's adventures have given me. As I prepare to write the next chapter of my life, I am not afraid. God be with you 'til we meet again."

More: SheKnows Hangout: Live video Q&A with Lindsey Stirling

His final post was written on Sunday. He died Tuesday.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Lindsey Sterling mourns her father's death on Instagram
Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Paris Jackson is making a name for herself – she's not just the King of Pop's daughter, anymore
Mary Tyler Moore's legacy is one of love and living a happy, imperfect life
We've barely started 2017 and have already lost 8 celebs
21 artists who have won so many Grammys, it'll make your head spin
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!