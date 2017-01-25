Now watch Corinne Olympios star in a 2 Chainz music video as the lead napper

Sections
Somehow Bachelor's Corinne snuck onto 2 Chainz's music video set to nap

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: ABC/Rick Rowell
Just like Michael Jordan and Abraham Lincoln, The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios is a champion at taking naps.

More: It's time for Corinne's nanny to make an appearance on The Bachelor

But long before she got to the Bachelor mansion, she was already napping on screen, probably set to make a career out of doing exactly what she does best: falling asleep at unexpected times and in really unexpected places.

Barstool Sports made the amazing discovery that long before she changed career paths to become a Bachelor villain, Olympios was professionally napping outside of reality TV. The site uncovered the fact that it really looks like Olympios starred in a 2 Chainz and Juicy J music video back in 2011, and for the whole three seconds she appears on screen, she is (you guessed it) napping.

In the video above, Olympios can be seen starting at the 1:46 mark. She's the one with her eyes closed and head rolled back, because she's asleep, which is definitely her best self.

More: Corinne's mom refuses to believe her daughter got naked on The Bachelor

The internet obviously imploded a little bit after discovering Olympios' pro-napping history.

Olympios hasn't said anything about her professional napping past. But at least we know she has a backup career just in case marrying Nick Viall and running her dad's company don't pan out. Someone has to sign Raquel's paychecks.

More: Bachelor Nation is trying to raise $100,000 to free Corinne's nanny

Image: ABC
