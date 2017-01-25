When it's fair and unfair to criticize feminists and their words, as illustrated by Lena Dunham

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Alright, folks. It's time we sat down and had a little heart-to-heart about something — or rather, someone. It would appear that Lena Dunham is back on our radar, and this time, it's getting pretty political. Dunham recently posted a poem on Instagram about the ways in which President Trump relates to women, making them feel like errant daughters under the watchdog eyes of their fathers.

Here's Lena on Daddy Trump. pic.twitter.com/Vgf9cI1nWN — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 24, 2017

The poem gathered so much steam to a such a seemingly negative degree that it forced Dunham to delete the post and, in its place,post an mea culpa.

Lenas School for Internet Heartbreak. Very cheap. Courses available around the globe. A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

At the same time Dunham posted the poem, a rather insidious Facebook account under the name "God Emperor Trump" posted a side-by-side photo of Dunham and an opened can of Pillsbury biscuits. Dunham, in workout gear, was implied to resemble the food item, wherein dough was spilling out of the package. The comments are misogynistic, cruel and unfair — they won't get repeated here, so click the image below to see what I mean.

But the connection between Dunham, her now-deleted poem and the misogynistic picture bring up a timely argument: When is it okay to criticize someone, especially someone expressing feminist views? With women's issues front and center in the first week of Trump's presidency, we're hearing more explicitly political viewpoints from celebrities, those highly visible people we arguably idolize for their typically apolitical work. The Women's March in Washington D.C. on January 21 marked a recent uptick in coverage of female celebrities and their political viewpoints and there is an implication that, in the wake of the march, there will be no quieting down from female celebs any time soon.

Parks Menstruation A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:44am PST

Simply put, the only critique of a person should be on their words and actions, not their bodies. I read Dunham's original poem post with my jaw on floor because her ability to connect Trump to a father figure, how egregious that father figure may be, was stomach-churning. Odd, too, since I don't recall many fathers as dedicated to disabusing their daughters of their inherent rights. Additionally, the poem boils down women, essentially, to mischievous bitches that are obsessed over, to near-Oedipal levels, by their fathers. Uh, did your dads do that with you, ladies? Because my dad and I are nowhere near that weird with one another.

But to connect Dunham's words and past actions to her appearance (as that abhorrent photo seems to suggest) not only weakens that rejection of Dunham but it aims to make perceptions of her body seem detestable too. To judge Dunham's body in comparison to her words, whatever those words may be, is just rhetorically bad. Can't think of a better argument than to point and laugh at a woman's body? Try harder.

Even if you don't support Dunham's comments (full disclosure: in this specific instance, I am one of them), there's nothing cool about body shaming. Zip. Zero. Zilch. Seeing things like this picture pop up on the Internet any time a woman speaks her mind (again, you can respect freedom of speech while also critiquing it) is so disheartening.

Sure, Dunham is not everyone's cup of tea. And yes, at times, even she goes a little in the wrong direction when trying to make a point. But she's speaking up about issues that matter and for that, nobody can fault her.

