Chris Brown suffers from foot in mouth disorder again

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Chris Brown might want to brush up on those anger management classes

Why you gotta be so mean, Chris Brown?

Brown clearly can't take a joke, and there's clearly a reason he took those anger management classes.

After Aziz Ansari's brilliant Saturday Night Live monologue last weekend, in which he compared Brown to Donald Trump, Brown didn't take it well. At all. And while no one should be surprised, that doesn't make his response OK.

FUCK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY DICK!

A video posted by 1 YOU 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Here's the thing: By posting a comment like this, Brown only proved Ansari's whole point that Brown is to music what Trump is to politics.

Here's what Ansari said in case you missed it:

I’m sure there’s some people that have different political priorities. I’m sure there’s some people that voted for him [Trump] with reservations. I’m sure there’s a lot of people that voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown.

It’s like, “Hey man, I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars.”

If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics. And “Make America Great Again” is his “These hoes ain’t loyal.”

If Brown were smart, he would have relished the comparison and responded with something like, "Thanks for complimenting my music, Aziz." Just like instead of posting hateful tweets and calling people out every chance Trump gets, if he were smart, he would embrace other opinions.

Oh, and he wouldn't be a racist jerk. That would be nice too.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: ABC
