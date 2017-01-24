Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Against all odds and reasons, Tamra Judge is returning to RHOC

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Not even Vicki Gunvalson's drama can keep Tamra Judge away from the RHOC

Tamra Judge must be a glutton for punishment if she's fighting to stay on the Real Housewives of Orange County like reports claim. Why in the world would this woman want to subject herself to another round of Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson's drama is beyond me. The reality show paycheck really must be that good.

More: Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson are lucky to be alive after big accident

Not that I would think she needs the money. She got on the show in the first place because she's rich and fabulous and living the high life in Orange County, after all. Which makes it sound like an attention thing if nothing else.

Let's recap on said drama because this isn't a simple, "she hurt my feelings issue." These women are vicious. Tamra Judge kinda, admittedly, started it all when she accused Gunvalson of being in on her ex-boyfriend Brook Ayers' fake cancer claims. Then Gunvalson, with her right-hand henchwoman Kelly Dodd, slung it back at Judge by accusing Judge's husband, Eddie Judge, of being gay.

Money or not that does not sound like a healthy way to go about life.

More: Tamra Judge's daughter makes confession after controversial Facebook rant

Judge is all about it, though.

After sources confirmed that Judge will be returning to RHOC for Season 12, Judge posted an Instagram pic with the hashtag #stillahousewife, seemingly confirming the news. She was also sporting a #housewife hat that fellow RHOC cast member Meghan King Edmonds apparently had made.

#yes #stillahousewife. ( @meghankedmonds sell #Housewife hats ).

A photo posted by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on

Judge clearly doesn't mind facing the nasty rumors for the sake of the show. Bring on the Season 12 cat fights!

More: We have only one word for Tamra Judge's latest body building pic: Dayum!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Not even Vicki Gunvalson's drama can keep Tamra Judge away from the RHOC
Image: Bravo
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Thoroughly weirded out by these 18 celebs' off-putting wax figures
51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington
Erotica guide for beginners: 14 books to get you started
Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!