Not even Vicki Gunvalson's drama can keep Tamra Judge away from the RHOC

Tamra Judge must be a glutton for punishment if she's fighting to stay on the Real Housewives of Orange County like reports claim. Why in the world would this woman want to subject herself to another round of Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson's drama is beyond me. The reality show paycheck really must be that good.

Not that I would think she needs the money. She got on the show in the first place because she's rich and fabulous and living the high life in Orange County, after all. Which makes it sound like an attention thing if nothing else.

Let's recap on said drama because this isn't a simple, "she hurt my feelings issue." These women are vicious. Tamra Judge kinda, admittedly, started it all when she accused Gunvalson of being in on her ex-boyfriend Brook Ayers' fake cancer claims. Then Gunvalson, with her right-hand henchwoman Kelly Dodd, slung it back at Judge by accusing Judge's husband, Eddie Judge, of being gay.

Money or not that does not sound like a healthy way to go about life.

Judge is all about it, though.

After sources confirmed that Judge will be returning to RHOC for Season 12, Judge posted an Instagram pic with the hashtag #stillahousewife, seemingly confirming the news. She was also sporting a #housewife hat that fellow RHOC cast member Meghan King Edmonds apparently had made.

#yes #stillahousewife. ( @meghankedmonds sell #Housewife hats ). A photo posted by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Judge clearly doesn't mind facing the nasty rumors for the sake of the show. Bring on the Season 12 cat fights!

