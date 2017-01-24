Jane Fonda's "true intimacy" with Richard Perry wasn't destined to last

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Print

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry have gone their separate ways after eight years together, which means they're the second big celebrity split in 2017 so far and we're not ever through January. (Cuba Gooding Jr. and his wife Sara Kapfer were the first.) At this rate, the celebrity fallout of 2017 might be just as dismal as 2016.

More: Jane Fonda explains strange photos: Why does she have Ryan Gosling's face on a chair? (VIDEO)

Perry confirmed the end of the relationship to PageSix, "That's true. We're still very close."

Though the couple never married, they lived together in a $13 million Beverly Hills home together, which People reports recently went on the market. Perry added to PageSix that he was planning to move to another home.

They may never have married, but that doesn't mean Fonda didn't find something deep in Perry.

More: Fifty Shades of Jane Fonda? Actress talks about her fabulous sex life

Fonda described her relationship with Perry in a 2012 interview with UK's The Sun, explaining, "The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man. I absolutely wanted to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard. I feel totally secure."

So what then did this relationship have that Fonda's previous three marriages did not? Well if The Sun hd any say about it, it was Fonda's "rampant" sex life with Perry. These two were still kickin' it like kids in their 70s.

Fonda hasn't addressed the news that she split from Perry as of yet, but she did strut her stuff at the women's march last weekend with a smile on her face, suggesting that Perry meant what he said about the two remaining close. Either that or she's taking the fake it 'til you make it approach. Hopefully it's the former.

More: Grace and Frankie renewed: 8 Things you should know if you've never watched

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.