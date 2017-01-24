Chrissy Teigan the Twitter Queen uses 140 characters to lay down the truth

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. She lives in Calgary, Canada with her four-year-old daughter and writes at ...

Until about two years ago, I had no idea who the hell Chrissy Teigen was.

Then one day she popped up in my Twitter feed through what I can only assume was an act of divine intervention, and I've been one of her biggest fans ever since.

Not because of her gorgeous modeling portfolio or work as co-host of Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle, and not because she frequently posts about her husband, singer John Legend, or her squishable daughter, Luna either - but those are definitely bonuses.

No, I fell in love with Chrissy Teigen because of the way she uses her Twitter account, with over 3.7 million followers, to craft honest, pointed observations about celebrity, racism, misogyny, and our political landscape.

I've collected 10 of Chrissy's realest recent tweets. By the end, I guarantee you'll want to start following her, too.

When she perfectly expressed the exhaustion we all feel right now

I do not physically have the energy for this presidency to lie every single fucking day. Please. Just bring it down to every other day. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017

When she acknowledged that her daughter's blended heritage was the ultimate act of resistance against racist individuals.

Nothing I could say will piss him off more than the fact I have a black/asian/white baby. Life is grand. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017

When she asked the important questions

prepping for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mqG1cvKDgf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

When she revealed that her celeb status doesn't make her immune to racist comments

Paparazzi at JFK just asked me "if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?" - and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

When she invited us to love her imperfect body and in doing so, love our own, too

When she showed us that the most powerful weapon is the truth

@RichardBSpencer you became someone who was punched in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017

But being petty is almost as good

I have not put my phone down once today. My hand, it aches. My eyes, dry. My pettiness...my pettiness has somehow maintained its strength — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2017

When she knew that showing up for her country was more important than showing up for her husband

i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

When she opened her arms to the tired, the poor, and the huddled masses

And finally, when she demonstrated that sometimes you say it best when you say nothing at all

