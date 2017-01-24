Sections
10 times Chrissy Teigen's hilarious tweets helped fuel a revolution

Madeleine Somerville

by

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. She lives in Calgary, Canada with her four-year-old daughter and writes at ...

Image: WENN
Chrissy Teigan the Twitter Queen uses 140 characters to lay down the truth

Until about two years ago, I had no idea who the hell Chrissy Teigen was.

Then one day she popped up in my Twitter feed through what I can only assume was an act of divine intervention, and I've been one of her biggest fans ever since.

More: Chrissy Teigen tells the truth about how celeb moms get back into shape

Not because of her gorgeous modeling portfolio or work as co-host of Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle, and not because she frequently posts about her husband, singer John Legend, or her squishable daughter, Luna either - but those are definitely bonuses.

No, I fell in love with Chrissy Teigen because of the way she uses her Twitter account, with over 3.7 million followers, to craft honest, pointed observations about celebrity, racism, misogyny, and our political landscape.

I've collected 10 of Chrissy's realest recent tweets. By the end, I guarantee you'll want to start following her, too.

When she perfectly expressed the exhaustion we all feel right now

When she acknowledged that her daughter's blended heritage was the ultimate act of resistance against racist individuals.

When she asked the important questions

When she revealed that her celeb status doesn't make her immune to racist comments

When she invited us to love her imperfect body and in doing so, love our own, too

More: Is Chrissy Teigen taking it too far with her Twitter clap-backs?

When she showed us that the most powerful weapon is the truth

But being petty is almost as good

When she knew that showing up for her country was more important than showing up for her husband

More: 51 Powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington

When she opened her arms to the tired, the poor, and the huddled masses

And finally, when she demonstrated that sometimes you say it best when you say nothing at all

Chrissy Teigan the Twitter Queen uses 140 characters to lay down the truth
Image: Brian To/WENN
