Chrissy Teigan the Twitter Queen uses 140 characters to lay down the truth

Until about two years ago, I had no idea who the hell Chrissy Teigen was.
Then one day she popped up in my Twitter feed through what I can only assume was an act of divine intervention, and I've been one of her biggest fans ever since.
More: Chrissy Teigen tells the truth about how celeb moms get back into shape
Not because of her gorgeous modeling portfolio or work as co-host of Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle, and not because she frequently posts about her husband, singer John Legend, or her squishable daughter, Luna either - but those are definitely bonuses.
No, I fell in love with Chrissy Teigen because of the way she uses her Twitter account, with over 3.7 million followers, to craft honest, pointed observations about celebrity, racism, misogyny, and our political landscape.
I've collected 10 of Chrissy's realest recent tweets. By the end, I guarantee you'll want to start following her, too.
I do not physically have the energy for this presidency to lie every single fucking day. Please. Just bring it down to every other day.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017
Nothing I could say will piss him off more than the fact I have a black/asian/white baby. Life is grand.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017
prepping for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mqG1cvKDgf— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
Paparazzi at JFK just asked me "if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?" - and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017
Whatevs pic.twitter.com/D67Qtt12gv— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017
@RichardBSpencer you became someone who was punched in the face— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 23, 2017
I have not put my phone down once today. My hand, it aches. My eyes, dry. My pettiness...my pettiness has somehow maintained its strength— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2017
i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
More: 51 Powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington
Come, my son https://t.co/mgtbKFGHwn— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017
Before you go, check out our slideshow below:
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!