Why did Kellyanne Conway punch someone at Trump's inaugural ball? We have a few guesses

Can you even imagine being Kellyanne Conway right now? I like to think that Conway took a job with Donald Trump's campaign thinking, like so many of us did, there was no way in hell he'd win the presidency. She figured she'd make good money for a few months, talk shit on TV, do some damage control whenever he opened his mouth (or his Twitter app) and when Nov. 9 rolled around, take a long vacation somewhere with palm trees and little drink umbrellas.

I like to think she was so shocked when Trump won, that she said yes to a job in his administration without really realizing what she was doing. And now, the poor woman is in so far over her head, she can't escape this nightmare that she's inadvertently made into her own reality.

Under that much pressure, it's no wonder she finally snapped.

According to an anonymous attendee of Trump's inauguration ball, Conway full-on punched someone in the face in the middle of the event. And she didn't even just clock him once. Nope, not twice either. Three times.

The guy who got punched was in an argument with another guy at the ball when Conway "apparently punched one of them in the face with closed fists at least three times," the onlooker told New York Daily News. No word on why she only punched one of them or who he was or really any details other than that Conway finally got to blow off a little steam after months of needing it.

Fox News reporter Charles Gasparino confirmed that Conway took out her months of suppressed rage on the guy.

"Inside the ball we see a fight between two guys in tuxes and then suddenly out of nowhere came Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. … Now I know why Trump hired her."

Then again, maybe she's actually on Team Trump and that is why he hired her. I'm going to go ahead and stick with my #AlternativeFacts though.