Image: Getty Images

Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael Jackson — maybe you’ve heard of him — was murdered. And she doesn’t beat around the bush about it, either. "Absolutely," she told Rolling Stone in a new interview. "Because it's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit."

Wow. Though Michael’s doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter — not technically murder — after Michael’s death at the age of 50, Paris thinks her dad’s untimely passing was premeditated. Murray’s conviction was based on the fact that Michael was addicted to the anesthetic drug propofol, which Murray was held responsible for since he was the one writing out the prescriptions.

What’s more, Michael had apparently been vocal about his fears about being murdered. "He would drop hints about people being out to get him," Paris said. "And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'" Paris is only 18 right now, which means that she was 11 when her father passed away; we won’t unpack how inappropriate it is for a full-grown adult to tell a 11-year-old about his worries in regard to being murdered, but suffice it to say that the phenomenon could be filed under bad parenting practices.

Paris added that “a lot of people” wanted Jackson dead — and that she wants her father’s death avenged. “Of course,” she said, her “eyes glowing,” according to the RS interview. "I definitely do, but it's a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that's all I can say about that right now." Well, then.

Image: Getty Images

All of that said, Paris has nothing but good things to say about her father and his parenting — which has been the case ever since she spoke publicly about his death shortly after it happened. As RS pointed out, at his televised memorial service on July 7, 2009 — 12 days after Jackson’s death — Paris stepped out of the private eye and up to a microphone. "Ever since I was born," she said, "Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine, and I just wanted to say I love him so much."

For much, much more about Paris Jackson and the Jackson family, head over to Rolling Stone.

