Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Jill Duggar led a march of her own — against women's rights

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: TLC
Print

While Jill Duggar's protesting Planned Parenthood, Halsey's writing them a fat check

In a move that surprised no one, Jill Duggar led a protest against Planned Parenthood exactly one day after millions of women marched on all seven continents for, among other things, protecting access to reproductive health.

More: Pregnant Jill Duggar booze-shamed for Valentine's Day photo (PHOTO)

What is also not surprising is the level of trolling happening on the Instagram post Duggar made to call for volunteers for her protest.

"Join us today at 2:30 for the March for Life and/or at 3:30 at the support for life rally!" she wrote. And instead of joining in her protest like they were invited to, other Instagrammers started dropping hilariously sick burns in the comments.

Warning: These responses are riddled with typos.

"I think u just wanted attention @jillmdillard," one person wrote. "Well.You.got it...You harass women not empower them and then you don't a an intelligent response for anyone on here..Let alone a response."

Another added, "For a family that preaches love this is an incredibly hateful thing to take part in. Who are you to judge another woman for her choices? You have no idea what they are going through, nor is it any of your business. I hope you educate yourself. I'm thankful to be Canadian, here we don't have to deal with this needless harassment while obtaining birth control like a responsible woman," and then ended the comment, "There's more to life than just endlessly procreating, it's too bad you'll never know that for yourself."

Oof. I ain't no Duggar fan, and even I wouldn't be that harsh.

Meanwhile, while Duggar was getting relentlessly bashed for protesting Planned Parenthood, Halsey was writing the organization a fat check.

The singer tweeted that for every re-tweet she got, she would donate a dollar to Planned Parenthood up to $100,000. It only took a few hours for the tweet to surpass 100,000 re-tweets.

The internet has clearly taken a side here, and sorry, Jill, but it ain't yours.

While Jill Duggar's protesting Planned Parenthood, Halsey's writing them a fat check
Image: Giphy

More: Singer Halsey shares her struggle with endometriosis on Twitter

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

While Jill Duggar's protesting Planned Parenthood, Halsey's writing them a fat check
Image: TLC
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Thoroughly weirded out by these 18 celebs' off-putting wax figures
51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington
Erotica guide for beginners: 14 books to get you started
Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!