Corinne caught texting her nanny while living in The Bachelor house

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: ABC
No phones allowed in The Bachelor mansion? Don't tell Corinne that

Once upon a Bachelor night, the ladies were all cozied in their beds, while visions of Nick Viall danced in their heads. When up in Corinne's room, the house awoke to a groan – the Taylor 'tude had sprung to life, and stolen Corinne's phone! She scrolled through the texts, expecting to find inappropriate sexts, when suddenly she let out a yell, "I've got her messages to Raquel!"

More: Bachelor Nation is trying to raise $100,000 to free Corinne's Nanny

More: Corinne's mom refuses to believe her daughter got naked on The Bachelor

OK, OK, obviously Corinne didn't actually sneak her phone in (that we know of), Taylor didn't steal it and we made all this up. But you can still totally see this happening though, right? Life hasn't been easy for Corinne while vying for Viall's heart, and while some are trying to "free" Raquel from Corinne's tyranny, we think she should just make a visit The Bachelor house.

New petition, anyone?

More: The Bachelor's Corinne actually had a point about that Taylor 'tude

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: ABC
Tagged in
Comments
