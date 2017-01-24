No phones allowed in The Bachelor mansion? Don't tell Corinne that

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Once upon a Bachelor night, the ladies were all cozied in their beds, while visions of Nick Viall danced in their heads. When up in Corinne's room, the house awoke to a groan – the Taylor 'tude had sprung to life, and stolen Corinne's phone! She scrolled through the texts, expecting to find inappropriate sexts, when suddenly she let out a yell, "I've got her messages to Raquel!"

OK, OK, obviously Corinne didn't actually sneak her phone in (that we know of), Taylor didn't steal it and we made all this up. But you can still totally see this happening though, right? Life hasn't been easy for Corinne while vying for Viall's heart, and while some are trying to "free" Raquel from Corinne's tyranny, we think she should just make a visit The Bachelor house.

New petition, anyone?

