Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Constance Wu is going in on the Oscars for nominating Casey Affleck

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Apega/WENN.com
Print

Casey Affleck has a shady past, and Constance Wu isn't letting him — or the Oscars — forget it

So here's something that may come as a surprise because apparently when it happened news outlets mostly just ignored it: brand-new Oscar nominee Casey Affleck has been accused of doing some really bad shit to women.

More: Constance Wu presenting at the Emmys really fired up viewers

In 2010, when Affleck was filming I'm Still Here, the film's cinematographer, Magdalena Gorka, claimed that he climbed into bed with her uninvited, constantly tried to talk her into having sex with one of her camera assistants and just generally making the set a terrible place for her to be because of his weird obsessions with her love life. Amanda White, one of the film's producers, echoed Gorka's complaints, saying Affleck sexually harassed her as well and even grabbed her after she refused to stay the night in his hotel room.

Here's the big kicker, though: Both women sued Affleck and he settled with them out of court, and still this is a thing that isn't common knowledge.

Now that Affleck has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Manchester by the Sea, though, actress Constance Wu is going in on the Academy for honoring Affleck despite his reputation for treating women like shit on set. In a tweetstorm that, honestly, is perfectly justified, Wu is calling out all of Hollywood for doing a really crappy job of taking care of women who get abused regularly behind the scenes.

Even after she was told to shut up because her tweets might affect her career, Wu did not give up, and good for her because fuck anyone who tries to keep a woman quiet about sexual assault.

Casey Affleck has a shady past, and Constance Wu isn't letting him — or the Oscars — forget it
Image: Giphy

More: People are outraged by the double-standard for Nate Parker & Casey Affleck

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Casey Affleck has a shady past, and Constance Wu isn't letting him — or the Oscars — forget it
Image: Paramount
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Thoroughly weirded out by these 18 celebs' off-putting wax figures
51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington
Erotica guide for beginners: 14 books to get you started
Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
Related Articles
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!