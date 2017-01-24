Casey Affleck has a shady past, and Constance Wu isn't letting him — or the Oscars — forget it

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

So here's something that may come as a surprise because apparently when it happened news outlets mostly just ignored it: brand-new Oscar nominee Casey Affleck has been accused of doing some really bad shit to women.

In 2010, when Affleck was filming I'm Still Here, the film's cinematographer, Magdalena Gorka, claimed that he climbed into bed with her uninvited, constantly tried to talk her into having sex with one of her camera assistants and just generally making the set a terrible place for her to be because of his weird obsessions with her love life. Amanda White, one of the film's producers, echoed Gorka's complaints, saying Affleck sexually harassed her as well and even grabbed her after she refused to stay the night in his hotel room.

Here's the big kicker, though: Both women sued Affleck and he settled with them out of court, and still this is a thing that isn't common knowledge.

Now that Affleck has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Manchester by the Sea, though, actress Constance Wu is going in on the Academy for honoring Affleck despite his reputation for treating women like shit on set. In a tweetstorm that, honestly, is perfectly justified, Wu is calling out all of Hollywood for doing a really crappy job of taking care of women who get abused regularly behind the scenes.

Men who sexually harass women 4 OSCAR! Bc good acting performance matters more than humanity,human integrity!Bc poor kid rly needs the help! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court!Just do a good acting job,thats all that matters!bc Art isn't about humanity,right? — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Here's a thing I wrote during an convo w/ @PeterShinkoda about how Casey Affleck's win will be a nod to Trump's. pic.twitter.com/FjrRsniS9d — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Even after she was told to shut up because her tweets might affect her career, Wu did not give up, and good for her because fuck anyone who tries to keep a woman quiet about sexual assault.

I've been counseled not to talk about this for career's sake. F my career then, I'm a woman & human first. That's what my craft is built on. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

