SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

/

Christina El Moussa will play nice with Tarek on air, because she has an end goal

Cailyn Cox

by

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers.

Image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center
HGTV may be desperate for Christina & Tarek El Moussa to stay together, but Christina wants her own spin-off show

Flip or Flop's Christina and Tarek El Moussa make for a winning team on television, which is probably why there have been reports that HGTV is pressuring them to play nice (despite their divorce) or possibly face being sued for breach of contract.

More: Can HGTV force Tarek and Christina El Moussa to stay together?

But apparently the network will have no issues with Christina, because according to In Touch Weekly she's willing to cooperate in the hopes that in the future she will get her own spin-off show.

"She has been talking to HGTV about her own series without him," a source close to the former couple told the publication. "She told the network she wants a younger, sexier, better-looking costar."

Christina has reportedly set herself big career goals, ones which don't include her ex-husband.

According to the source Christina has previously told Tarek that she would start her own design show. She reportedly also "fancies herself a single version of Joanna Gaines, one of HGTV's biggest stars thanks to Fixer Upper, her show with husband Chip."

The source adds, "Christina has told Tarek many times that she didn't really ever need him."

More: Christina El Moussa reportedly verbally attacked by Tarek on Flip or Flop set

HGTV probably doesn't want to lose out on a winning combination, and the success of the show depends largely on the former couple being able to remain civil towards each other, but whether that is going to happen remains to be seen, as a source previously told the publication that things were getting very ugly, adding, "HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won't be the same if they're not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show."

So, if Christina's hopes of getting her own show are ever to come true, she may have to wait until her contract with Flip or Flop is successfully over — or she could find herself in the network's bad books.

More: Christina El Moussa is low-key commenting on her divorce on Instagram

How do you feel about Christina El Moussa having a spin-off show? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
