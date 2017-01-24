Twitter is going all in on the Oscars' biggest snub of 2017: Amy Adams

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship — with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living...

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced. Like it usually goes with any awards show, people are not happy that one particular actress was snubbed, while another one stole her well-deserved spot.

We're talking about the fact that Amy Adams wasn't nominated for her lead role in Arrival, but Meryl Streep was nominated for her leading part in Florence Foster Jenkins. How did that happen? Let's also talk about the fact that Arrival was nominated for Best Picture (Florence Foster Jenkins was not). The film wouldn't be in that category without Adams and her fantastic performance, so how the heck did she not get nominated?

Don't get us wrong, Streep is an amazing actress who never fails with any of her performances, including Florence Foster Jenkins. Plus, this is her 20th Oscar nom and that is a huge milestone, not to mention one that should definitely be celebrated. However this time around, Adams most definitely deserved a spot in the Best Actress category over Streep.

If you've seen Arrival, then you know where we are coming from. Adams delivered on so many levels, in addition to telling an extremely powerful story that was so much more than an alien invasion. We get chills just thinking about it.

We're not alone in our anger, either. There are plenty of similar emotional reactions on Twitter.

#Arrival got best picture nomination, but it wouldn't be there if it weren't for Amy Adams, so...what happened there? #OscarNoms — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) January 24, 2017

Going to say it -- Amy Adams's performance in Arrival was more empowering than anything Meryl Streep has done or said over the past decade. — Lisa Marie Bowman (@LisaMarieBowman) January 24, 2017

Meryl Streep with nomination for Best Actress but no Amy Adams in sight. Better work on some anti Trump speeches next time Amy. #Oscars2017 — Darren Gibson (@DGbrigades) January 24, 2017

In an effort to receive an #Oscar #AmyAdams will portray #MerylStreep in a film. The academy will nominate Streep for that performance. — Ricky Kennedy (@RNKFanArt) January 24, 2017

I love Meryl Streep as much as anyone, but I really think Amy Adams deserved the nomination far more. #OscarNoms #Oscars #Oscars2017 — Matthew Turner (@FilmFan1971) January 24, 2017

As you can see above, there are plenty of Streep fans who even think Adams deserved the nomination. Basically, most people seem to be "Team Amy" in this situation.

Like the class act she is, Adams probably isn't even thinking twice about Streep being nominated over her. Though, that doesn't mean we can't imagine how she just might react. So why not have Amy Adams "react" to her own snub with gifs of the actress?

Here are a few ways Adams could easily be feeling about this snubbing situation.

1. She might be holding in the anger

Same, Amy. Same.

2. She's probably hiding out

The only logical way to react to a snub.

3. She's could very well be in denial

We can relate.

4. She's probably biting her tongue

Sometimes it's best just to stay mum.

5. She might even be confused

This is pretty much the consensus.

6. She's most likely accepted what's happen

She doesn't seem like one to stew.

7. She's probably walking into every room like this

You know, because Adams is a badass and knows she'll probably get another Oscar nom next time around.

It's OK, Amy, your fans have your back.

The 2017 Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 26 on ABC.

