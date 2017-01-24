Sections
Jax Taylor's girlfriend's parents are itching for them to get hitched

Image: WENN.com
Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor's new reality show is about his relationship — but he may be single when it airs

Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor makes for great TV, so it's really unsurprising that he and his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright have reportedly secured a reality TV spin-off deal — in fact, the thought has us pretty excited.

More: VPR's Jax Taylor teases that he & Bethenny Frankel 'kissed a little bit' — what?

According to TMZ, sources close to Bravo (the network that the show will reportedly air on) revealed that Taylor and Cartwright started filming the show several months ago in Kentucky, where Cartwright's family is from. The series will center around the couple's relationship, and how Cartwright's family are putting pressure on them to get married.

However, Taylor seems reluctant in that respect, and has not even proposed.

We've seen Taylor's womanizing ways play out on TV before — including his volatile relationship with Vanderpump Rules' co-star Stassi Schroeder and the fact that he had sex with his friend's girlfriend, Kristen Doute — and although Taylor and Cartwright have been in a loving relationship for just short of two years (the pair started dating in May of 2015), he doesn't seem ready for marriage just yet.

And this could be a major problem.

More: Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder makes a huge confession about Jax Taylor

According to TMZ, Taylor's reluctance to put a ring on Cartwright has caused concern for Bravo, who are unsure whether the couple will even be together by the summer, when the show is reportedly set to air. Yikes, right?

But things could play out in one of two ways: the couple could either crack under the pressure of filming a reality TV show together, and Taylor could be freaked out by Cartwright's parents determination for them to get married; or it could be the push that he needs to propose to the love of his life.

More: Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent are battling it out on Twitter

What do you think of a Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright spin-off show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Bravo
