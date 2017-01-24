Kanye West apparently realizes that being married to him is no picnic, so he's trying harder to please his wife

For Cailyn Cox, writing isn't just a hobby, it's her life. Passionate about Hollywood, she makes it her mission to find the most entertaining celebrity gossip for SheKnows readers. And when she's not enthralled in the celeb world, she's ...

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West's relationship has been the subject of many reports over the last few months, and while it was once claimed that the pair were headed for divorce, tabloids seemed to have since changed their tune.

West and Kardashian West are very much together, but one of the reasons for this could be West's willingness to please his wife. According to a People magazine source, "Kanye is really trying to please Kim."

The source adds, "He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her. He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her."

Of great importance to Kardashian West is her and the rest of her family's E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And even though Kanye has never really been one for reality TV, he reportedly realizes that "The show is still important to Kim" and so he intends to support her. So much so, that he's apparently willing to be more involved in the filming of the show — so we may be seeing a whole lot more of West on our TV screens in the future.

A source also commented on the status of the couple's marriage, saying that while it seems as though West and Kardashian West will not split, "things don't seem great." However, the source notes that they are working to change that.

"Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that," the source said. "With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together."

Working together on a reality TV show could be bad news for West and Kardashian West's relationship —we've seen so many couples crack under the pressure of having their lives constantly scrutinized — but what is important is that West is reportedly so willing to work on his marriage, and Kardashian West clearly means the world to him.

And in the end, isn't that what marriage is all about: love and commitment?

