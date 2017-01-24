Anything is possible in this new world of 'alt facts' — even these Black Mirror episodes could come true

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. She lives in Calgary, Canada with her four-year-old daughter and writes at ...

The next four years will be long, and even the most seasoned political experts seem pretty confounded about what they might bring. Luckily, we can let our imaginations rest for a moment because we have the Netflix series Black Mirror to provide several different dystopian visions of the future to choose from.

So, which of the Black Mirror episodes might our next four years resemble? Let's see.

Spoiler alert: If you haven't yet watched Black Mirror, be aware this article may give away some of the twists and turns in the episodes discussed. You've been warned!

"White Bear"

First of all, this episode was goddamn terrifying. Each of the 48 minutes felt like it had literally been pulled from one of my worst nightmares.

Unfortunately, a future in which criminals are punished by being imprisoned in a "justice park" to entertain audiences really doesn't seem too far off for a reality TV host-turned-president who promises to be tough on crime. I mean, really, why not combine them both? Think of the ratings!

The only problem Trump would have with this is that Netflix thought of it first.

"Waldo Moment"

After seeing a failed businessman and former reality TV star run for president and win, is it such a stretch to imagine we'd see a foul-mouthed cartoon bear next? Just remember, we laughed at Trump too.

I'm legitimately terrified to see who pops up in the 2020 campaign. Let's just cross our fingers and hope for Michelle, yes?

"15 Million Merits"

The only issue with this episode is that the idea of humans being harnessed to produce electricity seems a little too green for this administration. Otherwise, the latent misogyny, the focus on online spending and reducing human lives to mere merits seem about right.

Also, this episode made me so very, very depressed.

Abi's song does do a little to ease the heartbreak, but you'll need a shower after this one for sure. A shower and a solemn vow to never let your life dwindle to a never-ending loop of work and TV shows.

"Nosedive"

Each year, social media plays an ever-larger role in our lives, our health and even our politics. It isn't much of a stretch to think that once our online personas merge with our real selves, likes will mean a whole lot more to us than a pleasant ego boost.

In a rare occurrence for Black Mirror, the episode ends on a good note. Sort of.

I mean, yes Lacie finds herself in jail, dirty and friendless after becoming a social pariah. But she's also freer than she's ever been. She's found emancipation in the most unlikely of places. She finds her voice with a powerful shout of "Fuuuuuuck youuuu!"

Even if none of these dystopian futures become our reality, I think that yell-swearing is something that many of us will be doing a lot of during the next four years.

