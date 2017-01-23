Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are clearly moving on from their divorce in two very separate ways

Image: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

It seems like we've spent enough time wallowing in sadness over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce at this point that we can all start to have a little fun with it. Especially when news about their comings and goings post-divorce is still all some people seem to want to talk about, even though Jolie and Pitt are clearly moving on with their own lives.

Us Weekly reports Angelina Jolie is developing her own line of perfume, which, I mean, good for her if that's where she sees her brand expanding. Will she call it Eaux de African Babies I've Saved?

The perfume market definitely seems like an odd choice for Jolie's career expansion but, I mean, if Rihanna and Britney Spears can do it, why not Jolie, too?

While Jolie seems to be all business, Pitt is rumored to be focusing on fun.

Sources report he's been hiking and eating clean, which doesn't really line up considering in the same article they report he packed his trunk with left over alcohol from a party he held at a Santa Monica hotel on Wednesday. But maybe he has cheat days? Cheat weeks?

Alcohol isn't the only thing he's taking home from parties, either. Pitt also apparently took home a big bunch of gold and white balloons, which he wanted to save for his children. He's really switching around those child abuse claims with a run for Dad of the Year.

Alls well that ends well, I suppose, if only these two could iron out the kinks in that dang custody agreement already.

