Ed Sheeran's "Castle on The Hill" music video has more than just a pretty story

If you don't like Ed Sheeran then leave now. Just when I think his music can't get anymore beautiful he outdoes himself with his recently-released singles.

"Castle on The Hill" is one of the songs I can't stop rocking out to but leave it to Sheeran to use the music video as an opportunity to make the song even more listen-worthy.

The video seems straightforward enough: High school kids getting into trouble while Sheeran longs for home and the good old days despite the fact that everything wasn't perfect. He also recounts what became of his old high school friends.

"One’s brother overdosed / One’s already on his second wife / One’s just barely getting by," the song goes, ending with, "But these people raised me and I can’t wait to go home."

Yup, beautiful and heartbreaking, but just wait... it gets so much better.

You ready?

Sheeran described the video as a "love song to Suffolk."

He shot the video in his hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk, England. He also co-produced the video.

Huffington Post reports Sheeran chose to exclusively cast students from his old high school called Thomas Mills to appear in the video with him.

"People lent us their cars, houses, and pointed us in the right direction of people we might want to cast," video director George Bedfield said of shooting the project.

The result? A whole new blend of nostalgia that Sheeran brings to life with his artful music video.

Check out the full video below.

Take a bow, Mr. Sheeran, you deserve a standing ovation for this one.

