The whole internet is laughing at a reporter thanks to Serena Williams

Tip of the day: If you're a reporter at a press conference with someone who is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time right after she wins a big match, it might not be in your best interest to tell her she didn't play well. But because we live in a world where people are rude assholes on a pretty regular basis, that exact scenario happened to Serena Williams, who handled it like the goddamn queen she is.

The reporter, who isn't named by all the news outlets that are making fun of him now, asked the first question of the day, calling Williams' performance in the second round of the Australian Open, which, I repeat, she won, "scrappy" and full of "unenforced errors."

Williams, without even missing a beat, clapped right back.

"I think that’s a very negative thing to say," she responded. "Are you serious?"

This would have been a great time for that reporter to start backpedaling like his very life depended on it, but, as we already knew from his first statement, he's not the brightest crayon in the box. Nope, instead, he decided to double down, responding to Williams with a sassy, "Just my observation."

LOL yeah, man, just your observation, because everyone else who observed that match saw that Williams was a beast. She knew that, though.

"Well, you should have been out there," she said. "That wasn't very kind. You should apologize. Do you want to apologize?"

There it is. The guy finally realizes at this point that he needs to take a big step back, because Williams can and will destroy him with the pure magnitude of her shade.

"I do," he said. "I'm sorry."