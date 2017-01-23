We have one spicy suggestion for Pippa Middleton's 'hen' party

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

Put your pinky fingers to the moon! It's time for Pippa Middleton's bachelorette party, and we have some ideas to make sure the bride-to-be has a royally rollicking time.

When her big sister, the former Kate Middleton, married Prince William, Pippa threw her a quiet, dignified hen night at the home of a friend. But while Pippa will probably keep it a little classier than the typical bachelorette out of respect for her sister's royal position, there's no doubt things could get a little rowdier!

First and foremost, there's the timing. Pippa's wedding to financier James Matthews is rumored to be taking place on May 20 with a reception at the family home in Berkshire. If accurate, we're probably looking at sometime between now and April for the bash.

Secondly, there is the location to consider. Assuming an apocalypse brought on by our current global political climate doesn't break out between now and then, it's safe to assume that Kate herself will throw a hen weekend, and it will most likely involve travel. A source told Life & Style that a luxury girls trip has been planned in Switzerland.

"Kate is hiring private chefs to cook a lavish 10-course tasting dinner featuring some of Pippa's own dishes. She's arranging surprise performances by the likes of Ellie Goulding and possibly some even bigger stars."

Hmmm. While we can definitely see food being a major part of the plans — Pippa did release a cookbook, after all — and Ellie Goulding is a friend of Prince Harry, hiring major pop stars with hefty price tags seems a bit over-the-top, even for the royally-related. But we have a better idea.

No bachelorette party is complete without a cheesy stripper, right?

Prince Harry. Dressed like a bobby from Scotland Yard. Popping out of a cake. Out come the handcuffs! "You're under arrest, Pippa, You'll have to stay cuffed to this chair while I change out of my uniform!"

Hmmm… How does one think one can finagle an invitation to this shindig?